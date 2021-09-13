Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

ES stock opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

