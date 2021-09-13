Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.21 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $120,218,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $224.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.