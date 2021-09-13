Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Rexnord worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 23.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,930.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,889 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

