Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $403.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $380.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.