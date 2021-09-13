Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.68 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $207.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.49. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.