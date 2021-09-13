Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $571.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $540.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $575.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.