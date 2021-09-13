Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 249.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 210,936 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $204.85 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $207.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

