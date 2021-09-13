Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

