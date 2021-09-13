Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $3.28 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average of $236.83.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.30.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

