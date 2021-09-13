Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,037 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

