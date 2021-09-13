Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,579,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,065.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 771,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.91 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

