Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,579,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,065.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 771,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BLMN opened at $24.91 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Several research firms have commented on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.
Bloomin’ Brands Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
