Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Stryker by 113.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 77.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $273.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

