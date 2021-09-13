Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,787 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

