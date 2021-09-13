Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,908 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 98.8% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 35,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,951,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.13 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

