Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,747 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.63 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

