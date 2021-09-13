Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,940 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 158,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,631,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $91,391,000 after buying an additional 136,706 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 117,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.