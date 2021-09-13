Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 80,309 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,309 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of BorgWarner worth $26,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.