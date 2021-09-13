Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,131 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Envista worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 542.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $513,280. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

