Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,049,000 after purchasing an additional 554,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $10.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.81 and a 200 day moving average of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $201.44 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

