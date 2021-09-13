Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. The firm has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

