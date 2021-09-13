DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.16 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $84.03 million and $9.16 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00122385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00174727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.11 or 0.99745201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.20 or 0.07146402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00925067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

