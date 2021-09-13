DAO Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $84.03 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00005081 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $84.03 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00122385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00174727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.11 or 0.99745201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.20 or 0.07146402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00925067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

