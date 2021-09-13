DAOstack Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $419,200.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,680.23 or 0.99888102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00083872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.