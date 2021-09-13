Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Up 1.8%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.68. 1,977,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,803,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DARE. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

