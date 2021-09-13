DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. 11,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,225. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

