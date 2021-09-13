Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

