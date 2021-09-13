Dash (DASH) Price Tops $195.18

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $399.11 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $195.18 or 0.00435961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002429 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.01121615 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,329,359 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

