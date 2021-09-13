Databroker (DTX) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $17,259.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00150723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00742417 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

