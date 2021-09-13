Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $137.15 on Monday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $143.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $1,100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,449,200 shares of company stock worth $185,542,380. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.