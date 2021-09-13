DATx (DATX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $133,531.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $817,635.40 and $133,531.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042805 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

