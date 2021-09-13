DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. DaVita accounts for 4.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of DaVita worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 184,727 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

NYSE:DVA opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

