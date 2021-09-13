Dawn Protocol Market Cap Reaches $234.24 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $234.24 million and $20.74 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00007389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00152277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042976 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,416,727 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

