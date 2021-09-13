DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.15

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCCPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.