DDKoin Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $939,109.04 and $19,488.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00082569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015493 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010526 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005162 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars.

