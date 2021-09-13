DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.48 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00042882 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

