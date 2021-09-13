Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DCRCU opened at $10.57 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $17,430,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $15,687,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $9,943,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.