DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0026 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $485,674.41 and $739.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00146667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042804 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

