Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $177.33 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00152042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00734779 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,080,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,362,743 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

