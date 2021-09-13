Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Tony Griffin Sells 17,500 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total transaction of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74).

Shares of LON:DPH traded down GBX 66 ($0.86) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,908 ($64.12). 109,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,178. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,971.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,253.37. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,110 ($40.63) and a one year high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

DPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

