Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $24,501,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.