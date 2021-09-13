DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $114,600.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,779,136 coins and its circulating supply is 55,441,409 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

