DECOIN Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $249,592.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022344 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008329 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,773,666 coins and its circulating supply is 55,438,713 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

