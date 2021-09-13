Deeper Network Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $91.21 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00122385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00174727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.11 or 0.99745201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.20 or 0.07146402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00925067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

