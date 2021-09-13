DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $6.39 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $2,951.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00032325 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,559,048 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.