DEEPSPACE (DPS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,636.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $18,636.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00172766 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,127.61 or 1.00158967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.96 or 0.07297496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00884829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

