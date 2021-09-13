DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 15.3% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00079143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00123334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00174246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,335.20 or 1.00088693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.90 or 0.07170534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00898311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,638,264 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

