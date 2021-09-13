DeFiSocial Gaming Price Tops $687.32 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00077260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00123657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00177495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.55 or 0.98734355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.93 or 0.07080726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00903912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

