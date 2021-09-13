DeGate Price Up 0.6% This Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and $65,850.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00174411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.79 or 1.00083362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.87 or 0.07175992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00931759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

