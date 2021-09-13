Degenerator (MEME) Price Tops $32.63 on Major Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.00439398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002463 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.61 or 0.01135490 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 176.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

