DeHive (DHV) Trading Down 35.2% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $554,774.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00078787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00123073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00175002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,883.83 or 0.99951848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.32 or 0.07200276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.00930990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

